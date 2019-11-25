Person in custody in strangulation of 19-year-old UIC student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A person is in custody in the death of a UIC student found inside a campus parking garage.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, 19-year-old Ruth George of Berwyn was strangled, labeling her death as a homicide.

UIC police found her unresponsive in the backseat of her white car that was parked inside the campus garage around 1:35 a.m. Saturday.

Police traced her cellphone after her family reported her missing Saturday morning.

Chicago authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.

Authorities said Sunday that a person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the death. This person entered the same parking garage moments after George.

George was in the Honor’s College and was studying Kinesiology, aiming to become a health professional.

Students and employees parked inside the garage had to be questioned by police and escorted to their vehicles before leaving.

School officials said in a letter circulated to students that campus police are working with city and federal law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

