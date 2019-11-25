Performance from Cirque Du Soleil ‘Twas the Night Before

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cirque du Soleil and The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) announced today the casting and creative team for the all-new family production, ‘Twas the Night Before…, which will make its debut at The Chicago Theatre this holiday season. 'Twas the Night Before... is an exhilarating spin on the beloved Christmas classic as only Cirque du Soleil could imagine. This festive show about the wonders of sharing and friendship promises to spark lasting memories in the hearts of families this holiday season. The production makes its World Premiere at The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State Street, from November 29 through December 8, 2019 for 17 performances. Tickets are on sale now.

Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever Christmas show, ‘Twas the Night Before... is a flurry of love, Christmas cheer, rip-roaring fun and hugely lovable characters that will become a new tradition for families to cherish. Join Isabella, a curious girl who’s become jaded by the hoopla surrounding Christmas, as she is whisked away to an upside-down, inside-out world where she meets characters inspired by the original timeless poem. Discover what happened before Santa dropped in!

For more information and tickets to ‘Twas the Night Before… at The Chicago Theatre, visit chicagotheatre.com/cirque or call Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000 or the Ticketmaster Box Office at The Chicago Theatre. Box Office hours are Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tickets starting at $30. Groups of ten or more please call 773-327-3778; discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Service charges apply to telephone, internet and box office pick-up orders. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 888-609-7599.