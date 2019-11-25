× Lunchbreak: Hamilton Star Tamar Greene Cooks Dreadnut Ahi Tuna With His Dad & Dean Richards

Tamar Greene, George Washington in HAMILTON Chicago Company

Courtney Greene, Tamar’s father

Event:

HAMILTON at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe

Playing through Jan. 5, 2020

For tickets, visit:

http://www.BroadwayInChicago.com

https://hamiltonmusical.com/chicago/

For more about Tamar Greene:

http://www.tamargreene.com/

Recipe:

Dreadnut Ahi Tuna

Feeds 4 – 35/40 min meal

Fish and Gravy:

2 pounds of sushi grade ahi tuna steak

3 ounces of Grace pure creamed coconut

1/2 pound of chopped shitake or oyster mushrooms

2 pieces of scallion (chopped)

2 shallot onions (chopped)

4 cloves of garlic (chopped)

1 red, yellow, and green bell pepper (chopped)

1 vine ripe tomato (diced)

4 sprigs of fresh thyme (chopped – save a pinch for final garnish)

1/2 cup mango balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup citrus habanero olive oil

1/2 cup cherry zinfandel grilling glaze or wine

1/2 cup mushroom soy sauce (Has a bit more flavor than regular soy and less salt.)

Directions:

Soak the tuna in 4 tbsp of salt, 4 cups of water, and juice from 4 lemons. Prep all vegetables.

In a small sauce pan, put half a bar of creamed coconut with 1 cup of water. Let this reduce and thicken. Put a bit of garlic, scallion, and onion and let it reduce. (Low to medium heat.)

While the coconut is cooking down, take tuna out of the soak mixture and pat dry. Slice the tuna into strips. Add a little salt and pepper.

Combine olive oil and balsamic vinegar in a small dish. Baste fish with oil and vinegar mix. Pour a little peanut or vegetable oil in a frying pan and sear fish for 3 minutes per side. Tuna can get tough so keep an eye on it.

Take tuna off the fire. Put them on a plate and brush them again with the olive oil balsamic mixture.

In a separate large frying pan, sauté all remaining vegetables. Let this reduce for 6-7 minutes. Once vegetables are cooked down and onions are translucent, add mushroom sauce, wine, and coconut mixture to this pan. Let this cook together to finish your gravy.

Quinoa:

1 cup of Alter Eco Organic Heirloom Pearl Quinoa

1 1/2 cup of water

1 shallot onion (thinly sliced)

1 piece of green onion (chopped)

1 tbsp of salt

Directions:

Rinse the quinoa until the water runs clear. Boil quinoa, vegetables, and salt in water for 8 minutes on high. Cover and reduce heat to simmer for 10 more minutes. Once water is cooked out, fluff quinoa with a fork.

Greens:

16 ounce bag of baby kale

16 ounce bag of baby spinach

2 shallot (sliced)

2 scallions (chopped)

2 clove of garlic (chopped)

1-2 tbsp Olive oil

Directions:

Rinse the greens. Drain excess water. Put damp greens, vegetables and a bit (1-2 tbsp) of olive oil to simmer in a pot on high heat for 3 minutes. Put the cover on and turn the heat down. Let it steam for 5 minutes. Salt and pepper to taste.

Assembly:

Spoon quinoa onto a plate. Place a few strips of tuna on top and pour the gravy and vegetables over it. Spoon the greens on the plate beside the rest of the meal. Garnish with fresh thyme.

Enjoy!