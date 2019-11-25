Jeff Garlin is Chicago’s man

Jeff Garlin's talents encompass writing, producing, directing, acting, and performing stand-up comedy.

From co-starring in the ABC hit "The Goldbergs" to being the executive producer and co-star of the critically acclaimed HBO comedy "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Garlin is a comedy aficionado.

He joined the Channel 9 morning news team to share what Larry David  really is like and to share his appreciation of alligators.

Continue laughing with Garlin by watching his new Netflix stand-up special, "Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago." The special highlights his experiences in the Windy City and is available now on netflix.com.

