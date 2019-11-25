Family sues suspect after Lane Tech student shot during Irving Park shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —The family of a teenager shot after a bank robbery in Des Plaines is filing a lawsuit against one of the suspects.

Maurice Murphy, 32, was arrested Tuesday in Des Plaines and is accused of driving the getaway car for Christopher Willis, who was shot and killed after a pursuit entered Chicago.

Murphy is scheduled to appear in federal court Monday for a detention hearing.

The incident happened on Nov. 19 after the suspects robbed a Bank of America in Des Plaines. Willis carjacked someone and led police on a chase into Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood.

Following the chase, Willis had a shootout with police and was fatally shot. 15-year-old Rylan Wilder, who was inside UpBeat Music and Arts school at the time, was shot in the crossfire.

Wilder, a student intern at the music store, was shot in the stomach and arm, and may never regain use of his arm.

A 17-year Chicago police veteran was shot in the head. He was released from the hospital over the weekend and is recovering at home.

Des Plaines residents saw Murphy running through their yards in the 1900 block of South Chestnut, and tackled him.

In the lawsuit, the Wilder family said Murphy should’ve known his actions would put the public and innocent bystanders at risk, triggering a large police response. The family is also seeking an emergency order for access to police video and audio of the police pursuit.

Wilder, who is a student at Lane Tech High School, is a singer and guitarist in a rock band. He was the youngest performer ever at Riot Fest in September.

He is currently in stable condition at Lurie Children's Hospital after multiple surgeries.