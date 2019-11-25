× Carmelo Anthony’s big night for the Blazers adds a twist to another Bulls’ defeat

CHICAGO – They’re not finding success at the moment, but they can’t be beaten when it comes to creating storylines.

Friday was the benching of arguably their best player because of a few bad possessions. Then came the redemption for the player in one of the more incredible regular season finishes of the NBA season so far. Both were preceded by a victory in which the biggest cheers were saved for former players, including one that played for the opposing team.

What in the world would Monday night bring? Believe it or not, another storyline.

Carmelo Anthony, who was technically a member of the Bulls from January 22nd through March 1st of this year, enjoyed his best game since becoming a member of the Blazers Monday night at the United Center. He scored 25 points against his former team (again, just technically) as he hit four three-pointers and went 50 percent from the floor, and even had some fans in the opposing arena chant his name.

That’s not a surprise considering the Bulls delivered a mostly uninspired performance just 48 hours after the thrilling win against the Hornets when they scored six points in seven seconds. Monday featured a return to inconsistency that led to a 117-94 lost to Portland to fall to 6-12 on the season