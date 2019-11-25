× Bears fan brings entire pumpkin pie to Soldier Field

CHICAGO – Sometimes to get in the spirit of the game, you have to get in the spirit of the season as well.

A very creative Bears fan did so on Sunday at Soldier Field, as he brought a big “piece” of Thanksgiving with him to see the game against the Giants.

Buddy snuck a pumpkin pie into the game 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NKkLyC1R7h — Ernest Wilkins 🏁🇺🇸 (@ErnestWilkins) November 24, 2019

Ernest Wilkins (@ernestwilkins on Twitter) posted this video of an unidentified fan who managed to get a full pumpkin pie into Soldier Field and to his seat to enjoy during the game.

The video shows the fan putting whipped cream on the pie, which he also managed to get in, as he sat back and enjoyed the treat during the Bears’ 19-14 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Whether he brought the pie in or got it in the stadium, it made for a most unique gameday snack that was in the sprit of the season.