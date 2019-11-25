× 7 injured, 2 critically after car accident on South Side

CHICAGO — Seven people, including three juveniles, were injured Monday night in a car accident on the South Side.

Just before 8:15 p.m., authorities were dispatched near 48th St. and Western on the report of a two-vehicle accident.

Two people, an adult and a juvenile, are reportedly in critical condition.

Two other juveniles were transported to Comer Hospital in serious condition. Two adults were transported in serious condition to the University of Chicago.

One person was injured but reportedly refused treatment at the scene.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.