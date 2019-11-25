× 3 Gary teens charged after Portage woman shot, killed

GARY, Ind. — Three Gary teens have been charged with the death of a 27-year-old Portage woman.

Jonathan Brown, 17, and Shaun Thompson, 16, both of Gary, have been charged with murder in perpetration of a robbery and robbery.

They’re both being charged as adults. The other suspect, a 15-year-old from Gary, will reportedly be charged as an adult, but police are awaiting a waiver hearing.

Brown, Thompson and the 15-year-old are accused of killing Adriana Saucedo after she wanted to buy a small amount of marijuana.

Her body was dumped at an abandoned elementary school in Gary.

Saucedo was an assistant at a medical office in Valparaiso. Her family is devastated.

“She was the best aunt I could ever have. She taught me everything,“ said Saucedo’s nephew, Isiah Mangrum. “She taught me to never give up on myself and to always believe in myself.”

WGN will not name the 15-year-old suspect until they’re formally charged as an adult.