Woman found shot to death early Sunday in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — A woman was reportedly found shot to death overnight in Aurora.

Just after 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Florida Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Aurora fire pronounced the woman dead on the scene.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police at 630-256-5500.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 to leave an anonymous tip. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders.