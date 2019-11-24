Two storms may pose travel concerns Thanksgiving week
-
Weather to become unsettled as November wanes
-
Today’s 50s, mildest in 2 weeks, falls victim late Thursday to colder air wrapping around retreating storm; new disturbance could swipe Chicago with some snow Saturday; active pattern sets up Thanksgiving week —2 storms to monitor —first early in the week; the second late week
-
Disturbance brushes the area Saturday with some clouds— milder Pacific air & 40s Sunday; 2 Thanksgiving week storms ahead—one Tuesday PM; a 2nd next weekend; arctic chill follows
-
Montana is blanketed in almost two feet of snow and it’s not even October yet
-
Warmer than normal temps on tap here the next 2 weeks; the northbound moisture with Tropical Storm“Imelda’s” remnants, responsible for up to 21” of rain & twisters in the Houston, TX area Wed, may fuel Sunday downpours here
-
-
Showers/several storms to sweep the area in the muggy air 11 am to 4pm—severe weather threat highest south; humid air holds into Wednesday but an early taste of autumn with temps/humidities headed lower Thursday & Friday
-
Autumnal drop in temps brings worsening weather on lake
-
Mild weather turns stormy Friday ahead of temp plunge
-
Gulf storm to unleash rains here Saturday afternoon/night; expeditious clear-out Sunday then quiet open next week; season’s strongest cool push yet could change that mid-week; threat of possibly windy Halloween storm being monitored
-
Clock ticking on mild weather; showers and thunderstorms ahead of strong cold front send temperatures plunging; significant snows set to bury northern Rockies and Plains
-
-
Late-week storm to make it feel a lot more like autumn
-
City’s warm weather has staying power through end of month
-
Stellar fall week to turn stormy, then cold