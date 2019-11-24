Sunday Brunch: French Toast Tower

Executive Chef Gerardo Martinez, from Stockton Restaurant & Lounge in Gold Coast, stopped by Sunday Brunch to showcase his French Toast Tower.
Stockton's brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Ingredients
8 eggs
1 cup whole milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
4 tbsp granulated sugar
2 tsp cinnamon
2 thick slices of brioche bread
Chocolate syrup to garnish
Assorted berries to garnish (raspberries, blackberries)
Vanilla ice cream to garnish
Powdered sugar to garnish
Steps
1. Whisk all ingredients up until brioche in a large mixing bowl.
2. Pour mixture in a shallow hotel pan or baking dish.
3. Dip brioche on both sides.
4. Add pat of butter to the flat top and sear both sides of the brioche. Finish in the oven.
5. Slice brioche in half on an angle. Stack with scoops of vanilla ice cream and berries. Drizzle in chocolate syrup and dust with powdered sugar as desired.