Report: Teams haven’t called Kaepernick since his workout

SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams in their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on September 12, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

After Colin Kaepernick worked out last weekend for seven NFL teams, he reportedly still hasn’t received a call.

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, no teams have reached out to Colin Kaepernick for a visit or workout.

ESPN reports Kaepernick’s representatives sent video of his workout to 25 teams that did not attend last Saturday’s workout.

The highly publicized workout was moved from the Atlanta Falcons practice facility to a suburban high school at the last minute. After completing his workout, Kaepernick said he’s ready for another opportunity and wants the league to “stop running” from him.

He has been out of football since 2016.

