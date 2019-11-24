‘Look Within Yourself’: 9-year-old Michigan boy writes song after being bullied

BLUE SPRINGS, Mich. – Kamryn Henderson is in third grade and has been bullied at school and on social media.

And now — he’s standing up for himself with a song he wrote, called “Look Within Yourself.”

Kamryn said it hasn’t been easy, but putting his feelings into song is helping him heal.

“If I cried, then I get bullied more,” he said. “And, I wrote the song and all of a sudden I felt better about myself.”

He’s also watched his sister being teased, so the song is for her and everyone out there whose faced it.

His mom said the words made her cry, bringing back memories of all the hurtful moments.

But she’s proud he’s rising above it.

“When you listen to the song you can hear that confidence. You can hear that he is happy with who he is,” she said. “And he is kind of saying to the world — this is me.”

Kamryn says the turning point came after someone called him trash.

“Then I looked at my phone again and I’m like ‘I’m not trash, that’s not true, that’s not true at all.’”

And that inspired his message.