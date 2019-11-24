JJ Stankevitz talks about the Bears’ win over the Giants with Jarrett on Sports Feed at Soldier Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If you were looking for a style points victory for the Bears on Sunday, you weren't about to get it.

It took all four quarters for the Bears to finally get past a struggling Giants team in a 19-14 victory that was a little to close for comfort once again. The Bears are now 5-6 on the season with the shot to go back to .500 against the struggling Lions Thursday, but hardly anyone is talking playoffs with this group.

JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago joined Jarrett Payton live from Soldier Field on Sports Feed to talk about the narrow win over New York on Sunday. While it was a win, there were few questions answered about the team over the course of 60 minutes.

See JJ's talk with Jarrett in the video above.