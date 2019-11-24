Jarrett Payton talks about a close win for the Bears over the Giants on Sports Feed from Soldier Field

CHICAGO - Even when the Bears' win this season, it's never pretty, and despite some moments that looked great, there were others that left the team wanting more.

That's was the scenario for their game against the Giants Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field as the Bears won it 19-14 but not after another late scare from the opposing offense.

Jarrett Payton was at the game and he appeared for a couple of segments on Sports Feed to talk about what he saw out of the effort with Josh Frydman. From Mitchell Trubisky to Khalil Mack, the guys discussed a number of aspects from the win, and you can watch it in the video above or below.

