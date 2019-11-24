FBI releases images of woman accused of robbing Loop bank

CHICAGO — The FBI has released surveillance images of a woman accused of robbing a bank in the Loop Friday.

Just before 3:45 p.m., police said an unknown woman robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch, located in the 50 block of East Randolph Street.

She’s described as an African American with a small build. The alleged robber was wearing a black and white hood sweatshirt, a black scarf, black pants, white shoes and black gloves.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading the arrest. She should be considered armed and dangerous.

