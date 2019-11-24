× Big third quarter helps the Bears to a 19-14 win over the Giants

CHICAGO – No one was really expecting an outstanding display of football on a picturesque late November day at Soldier Field.

The only thing that Bears fans wanted was a win – whether it’s impressive or not.

Facing a Giants team with just two wins, it figured to not be much to ask, even for a group that’s having a massive identity crisis that seems far from being solved. After another cringe-worthy loss to the Rams last week, a victory seemed not too much to ask.

But like the entire 2019 season, the Bears made it a struggle at times to get separation from the struggling New York team. Trailing at the half, a strong offensive push in the third quarter and a dominant defense would push the Bears ahead, and they held off the Giants down the stretch to pick up a 19-14 win at Soldier Field.

The victory improves the Bears to 5-6 on the season and now they have a quick turnaround as they face the Lions on Thanksgiving day at 11 AM in Detroit.

The first half was emblematic of each team’s season as mistakes and miscues made up for a few good plays made in 30 minutes. In the first quarter, Ben Braunecker dropped a likely touchdown over the middle, then Trubisky was intercepted in the endzone to stop a drive.

In the second quarter, a 60-yard pass from Trubisky to Allen Robinson was called back due to an illegal hands to the face penalty on Cody Whitehair.

Eventually, New York got the lead after a bad 12-yard punt by Pat O’Donnell, scoring on a 46-yard drive that was capped off by a Daniel Jones three-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Smith to make it 7-0. The Giants could have increased their lead, but the Bears were bailed out by back-to-back field goal misses by Aldrick Rosas.

At last, the Bears’ offense was able to score in the two-minute drill late in the first half as the drove inside the Giants’ ten-yard line before settling for an Eddy Pineiro 26-yard field goal to make it 7-3.

The third quarter belonged to the Bears as they scored three times and forced a turnover to grab the lead. A 60-yard drive by the offense to start the half featured the team’s first touchdown of the day as Trubisky found Allen Robinson for a 32-yard score to make it 10-7.

A long 88-yard drive, which featured a 49-yard connection between Trubisky and Robinson, stalled inside the ten, leading to a short Pineiro field goal to make it 13-7. Khalil Mack got the ball right back as he had a strip-sack of Jones which Nick Williams recovered at the New York nine-yard line.

Trubisky ran in the touchdown three plays later, but the Bears only got six after a chaotic point-after sequence in which they took a timeout, had a two-point conversion called back on an interference call, and had an illegal substitution penalty. Pineiro’s PAT attempt from 48 yards then went wide left.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Giants made their push to get back in the game as Jones led a 97-yard drive that was capped off by a 4th-and-18 touchdown pass to Golden Tate to make it 19-14. But the Bears defense made one last stop of the Giants in the fourth quarter to seal a win they expected to get, but like usual, was far from comfortable.