Zach LaVine hits 13 threes, Bulls shock Hornets 116-115

CHARLOTTE – A night after being pulled early in the first quarter, Zach LaVine could not be stopped.

LaVine scored a career-high 49 points, becoming only the third player in NBA history to make 13 threes in a game. His final triple capped a dramatic last-minute comeback, overcoming an eight point deficit to beat the Hornets 116-115.

Head coach Jim Boylen singled LaVine out in the Bulls lackluster start against the Heat Friday night, benching him for ‘three egregious defensive mistakes.’

He responded with 27 points in the fourth quarter, three shy of Michael Jordan’s record.

“Shooters shoot, man. I got hot. I didn’t even know how many I had. I just kept shooting,” remarked LaVine after the game.

Zach LaVine hit 13 threes tonight, a franchise record and just the third player in NBA history to reach that mark. The 13th was the game winner. pic.twitter.com/omcTtKVhnp — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 24, 2019

The Bulls set a franchise record from beyond the arc as a team, making 22 threes in their sixth win of the season.