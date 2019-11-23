× Police: 3 men shot early Saturday at Portage bar

PORTAGE, Ind. — Authorities in Portage are investigating a triple shooting overnight at a bar.

On Saturday just after 2:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the Sunset Bar, located in the 5800 block of U.S. Hwy 6 on the report of shots fired.

When they arrived, around 80 bar patrons were in the parking lot. Police said many were involved in a physical altercation.

After officers worked to break up the fights, they learned of three men who had been shot.

Two of the men were transported to the hospital by the Portage Fire Department and another was taken by a friend to the hospital.

Police said one of the victims was from Gary, one from East Chicago and another from Kentucky. The man from Gary was reportedly shot in the abdomen, the man from Kentucky was shot in the left arm and the East Chicago man as shot in the left hand.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police believe around 1:45 a.m., a melee started inside the bar involving 20-30 people.

No suspects are in custody. If you have any information, please contact Portage police at 219-762-3122.