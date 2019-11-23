Man charged with animal cruelty for allegedly mutilating a rabbit while driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKVILLE, Conn. - The suspect in a disturbing case of animal cruelty went before a judge Wednesday.

Patryck Sochocki, 25, faces several charges, the most disturbing of which involves mutilating a rabbit while driving.

Sochocki pleded not guilty and had no comment outside the courtroom.

According to police reports Sochocki was observed swerving on Route 32 in Willington. Officers pulled him over and when they approached the vehicle they noticed his shirt had chunks of white fur on it.

In the vehicle they found scissors with blood on them and a rabbit with its hind legs cut off.

Drug paraphernalia was also allegedly found in the vehicle. Sochocki was arrested on several charges, including, animal cruelty and driving under the influence.

The rabbit was taken to Bolton veterinary hospital where it had to be euthanized. Sochocki is scheduled to be back in court on January 7th.