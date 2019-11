Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Engine 84 in Englewood have safely found their missing dog "Burny" after he went missing Friday night.

According to CFD, "Burny" was last seen Friday evening at 59th and State.

He is a male black Labrador retriever and has a red and white Chicago Fire Department collar on.

We received many calls from that area and Burny was located safe and sound. Thank Twitter and all of the media outlets for getting the word out about Burny. We are greatful. Thanks again. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 23, 2019