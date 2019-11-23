1 in custody after series of smash-and-grabs at Chicago cellphone stores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One person was taken into custody three smash-and-grabs at cellphone stores around the city.

Chicago police said three stores were targeted late Friday evening within a 45-minute span.

A T-Mobile store was hit on the 5700 block of West Belmont Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The men who robbed the store used a brick to smash the window. Two men took electronics from the store and took off in a white Porsche Panamera. They were allegedly wearing white masks.

Officials said the same men hit another T-Mobile store on the 3900 block of North Kimball Avenue about 15 minutes later. Four men were in the car. Two got out and smashed the store window. Once inside, they destroyed displays and got

Away with an unknown amount of electronics.

The third store that was robbed was an AT&T store on the 15 block of North Halsted Street in Greek Town about 30 minutes later. Three men threw a rock through the front window and grabbed a number of electronics inside.

Police said the suspect they have in custody is related to the robbery on Halsted Street.

Officials said the third smash-and-grab is not related to the first two robberies on the Northwest Side.