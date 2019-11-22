Young and Strange of ‘Champions of Magic’ impale and amaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago is about to get a lot more magical this holiday season! Starvox Touring Inc. presents "Champions of Magic," Monday, December 23 to Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Filled with jaw-dropping performances and mesmerizing illusions, the latest British smash hit will play nine performances at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, (205 E. Randolph) featuring five of the world’s most famed magicians.

Two of the show's mind boggling magicians, Young and Strange, graced the Channel 9 Morning News stage to share one of their illusions.

For more information on the show and to purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.