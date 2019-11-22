Winds howled—gusts to 50 mph Thursday—but Friday comes on chilly/much calmer; disturbance out of the Gulf States to track south of Chicago—but its north flank rain/snow may come close Saturday; longer range: cold December open increasingly likely

Posted 12:21 AM, November 22, 2019
