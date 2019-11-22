Weather to become unsettled as November wanes

After a sunny, tranquil end to the week, weather across the Midwest will begin to deteriorate. Satellite imagery late Friday showed a disturbance swirling across Kansas. This is the same system that brought hail and funnel clouds to the Phoenix area on Thursday, and spread a swath of heavy snow from northeast Arizona, to northern Kansas on Friday. Chicago will lie under the northern periphery of this first storm, with rain or snow staying mostly to our south, though a few flurries or sprinkles are possible Saturday morning. Much stronger low pressure is forecast to move through the Midwest Tuesday and Tuesday night, accompanied by wind and rain. Rain may change to snow before ending Tuesday night. After a dry, calm Thanksgiving, a third storm is slated to impact the region, likely beginning as rain by Saturday, with snow or flurries possible as much colder air pours into the area Sunday.
