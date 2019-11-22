U of C seminar unites public officials for talks on terrorism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —A seminar held at the University of Chicago this weekend invited scholars and public officials from around the world to talk about uniting against the next terrorist attack.

The met privately to discuss suicide attacks, weapons of mass destruction, resilience and communication. The goal is to better prepare and rebound and possibly even prevent the next terrorist attack.

Robert Pape is the founding director of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats or CPOST. He is hosting the global group on campus.

Guest speakers are from Boston to Bali and they share their international security experiences in hopes of creating a database assisting with the battle against radical terrorists and right-wing extremists.

“Terrorist attacks can now occur locally and have global implications through the networks of social media and also terrorist networks,” Pape said.

Pape said the United States and other countries need a network solution to deal with a network problem. For example, the attack on Christ Church in New Zealand inspired an attacker six months later in El Paso, Texas. Pape wants to see cities worldwide connect to help, to share and to teach from their experiences.

He wants them to talk to each other to combat the evildoers.

The elite group of terrorist specialists will focus on the Boston Bombing of 2013, the Paris attacks of 2015, the Bali Bombings in 2002 and 2005 and other attacks in Jakarta and London over the past 10 years.

The experts all agree partnerships between nations makes the difference in our climate today.

They also want to find ways to take what are largely considered big city problems when it comes to terrorism and prepare smaller municipalities for the shift the experts believe is coming.

The CPOST seminar continues Saturday and is a private event.