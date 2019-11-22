State representative from Chicago charged with weapons violation

Posted 12:48 AM, November 22, 2019

CHICAGO — A state lawmaker has been charged with violating handgun laws.

Chicago police pulled over Rep. Curtis Tarver (D-25th) in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood Monday for a broken headlight.

During the stop, officers learned Tarver had a handgun on him while his concealed-carry license was revoked.

The Chicago Democrat was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of failure to surrender a concealed carry license.

Tarver is due in court Dec. 27.

 

