CHICAGO — A bank robbery disrupted CTA train service in the Loop for a brief period of time Friday afternoon.

A Fifth-Third Bank was robbed Friday afternoon in at 57 East Randolph Street.

Police searched for the robber and asked the underground trains to stop running.

CTA Blue and Red line trains have were halted during the busy Friday afternoon commute.

Service resumed a short time later.

[Major Delays] Blue & Red Line trains are running w/residual delays and congestion following earlier police activity near Lake. Service is resuming, allow extra time. More: https://t.co/gspUW4ictB — cta (@cta) November 22, 2019

