× Police: 16-year-old boy missing from Austin

CHICAGO — Detectives are asking the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old Austin boy.

Stephan Bryant, of the 4900 block of West Quincy Street, was last seen on Nov. 8.

He is 5’10”, 120 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Police do not have a clothing description available.

If found, contact Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.