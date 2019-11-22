Mitchell Trubisky removed from Bears injury report, will start Sunday

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Mitchell Trubisky will start Sunday against the Giants.

Trubisky practiced in full for the third straight day Friday. The Bears removed Trubisky from the injury report altogether five days after he was pulled in the fourth quarter of the Rams game with a hip pointer.

The Bears (4-6) have lost five of six and are just about out of playoff contention after winning the NFC North at 12-4 in coach Matt Nagy’s first season. They were banking on Trubisky to take another big step in his third season. But the No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2017 draft has struggled in a big way after throwing for 3,223 yards while making the Pro Bowl in 2018.

His completion percentage, yards per game and rating are all down from last season. He has nine touchdowns and four interceptions in nine appearances after throwing for 24 and 12 a year ago.

Chicago ranks 30th in offense, 28th in scoring and 27th in touchdowns. There’s plenty of blame to go around, with a shaky offensive line, a struggling run game, receivers dropping too many passes and the tight ends not contributing. Trubisky hasn’t helped his cause, either. And now, he’s dealing with a hip issue to go with a left shoulder injury that kept him out of a game last month.

After tying a season high with three touchdown passes in a win over struggling Detroit, Trubisky was 24 of 43 for 190 yards with a TD and an interception against Los Angeles. He led Chicago on an 80-yard touchdown drive early in the third quarter. But the Bears punted on their next four possessions, managing just 30 yards and going three-and-out on three of those drives.

It’s been a frustrating season for the Bears and a painful one for Trubisky.

He got knocked out of a Week 4 win over Minnesota when his left arm got pinned under his body as he was dragged down on the opening possession. Daniel replaced him in that game and threw for 195 yards and a touchdown. The veteran had two TD passes and a pair of interceptions the following week in a loss to Oakland in London. Daniel also passed for 285 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in an overtime loss at the Giants last season with Trubisky sidelined by a shoulder injury.