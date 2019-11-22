× Missing Indiana woman found dead inside abandoned school in Gary

GARY, In. — A homicide investigation is underway in Gary, Indiana after a woman was found dead inside an abandoned school.

The woman has been identified as Adriana Saucedo of Portage, Indiana. Police said she has been shot.

Saucedo went missing Tuesday night with a man she met on Facebook. Police said he was taking her to buy pot.

Police were called to the abandoned Horace S. Norton Elementary School, at 1356 Harrison Blvd, around 6 p.m. Thursday where they discovered her body.

