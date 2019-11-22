Midday Fix: Grammy nominated Jonathan Butler performs live – previewing the Chicago Christmas Tree lighting
Multiple Grammy Nominee Jonathan Butler
Jonathan Butler will be featured music guest at Chicago Tree lighting event and will perform at the festivities.
Jonathan Butler’s new album “Christmas Together,” released Oct. 4 that features holiday classics and a new song that was co-written by Jonathan, “Love Is.”
Event:
106th Annual Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Friday, November 22, 6 p.m.
Millennium Park, Wrigley Square, Michigan Ave. & Randolph St.
FREE Admission