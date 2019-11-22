× Midday Fix: Grammy nominated Jonathan Butler performs live – previewing the Chicago Christmas Tree lighting

Multiple Grammy Nominee Jonathan Butler

Jonathan Butler will be featured music guest at Chicago Tree lighting event and will perform at the festivities.

Jonathan Butler’s new album “Christmas Together,” released Oct. 4 that features holiday classics and a new song that was co-written by Jonathan, “Love Is.”

http://www.jonathanbutler.com

Event:

106th Annual Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Friday, November 22, 6 p.m.

Millennium Park, Wrigley Square, Michigan Ave. & Randolph St.

FREE Admission

http://millenniumpark.org