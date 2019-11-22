× Mayor Lightfoot endorses Kim Foxx for Cook County state’s attorney

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot has endorsed Kim Foxx for Cook County state’s attorney.

In a tweet Friday, the mayor said Foxx “stood up to the NRA and won. She took on Trump’s war on people of color and immigrants. And she’s working to undo decades of injustice in Cook County.”

She stood up to the NRA and won. She took on Trump’s war on people of color and immigrants. And she’s working to undo decades of injustice in Cook County. pic.twitter.com/a6YovsPbUd — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) November 22, 2019

The current state attorney’s seat is up for re-election in the 2020 democratic primary next year.

A former Cook County assistant state’s attorney and reserve U.S. Navy intelligence officer, Bill Conway, is running against her. His television advertisements claim Foxx has been too lenient on gun offenders.

Foxx was elected to her position in 2016, defeating Anita Alvarez, who was criticized on how her office handled the Laquan McDonald shooting.

Foxx faced national criticism earlier this year after the Jussie Smollett case.