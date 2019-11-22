Legendary Actor Richard Dreyfuss Reflects on His Acting Career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Legendary Actor Richard Dreyfuss known for his roles in the films Jaws, The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz, and American Graffiti has had an incredible career. Dreyfuss' acting journey started when he was just 9 years old at The Los Angeles Community Center and then went on to appear in TV shows such as Bewitched and The Big Valley for over a decade. In 1978 Dreyfuss won an Oscar for his performance in The Goodbye Girl and at the time was the youngest person ever to with the award. Richard joins us in WGN studios to reflect on his career and shares some insights on the films he's worked on. You can meet Richard today (11/22) through Sunday (11/24) at "Days of The Dead". Find out more here.