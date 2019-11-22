Jose Abreu agrees to 3-year, $50 million deal with White Sox

CHICAGO – Jose Abreu is extending his stay on the South Side.

Abreu accepted a one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer from the Sox last week.

Friday, the 32 year-old three-time All-Star agreed to terms on a three-year, $50 million contract, which includes a $5 million signing bonus.

“From the moment he stepped into the major leagues, José Abreu has been a leader on the field and in the clubhouse,” said Rick Hahn, White Sox general manager. “He has consistently delivered run production at a historic pace, and with each passing season, his leadership role within our clubhouse – with both American-born and Latin-American players – has repeatedly grown.

“It’s certainly no surprise that both José and the White Sox were comfortable with a multiyear commitment moving forward, and we are happy to announce today’s agreement. José is proud to be a member of the White Sox, and we certainly are pleased to have him returning to our clubhouse as our team takes the next important steps in its development.”

“I have to give a special thank you to Jerry Reinsdorf and all the people involved with the White Sox who made this possible. This is a dream come true for me and my family,” said Abreu. “To the fans, I told you I would come back. I never doubted it. Everybody knows the group of talented players that we have, and I want to help guide them and together make the Chicago White Sox a championship team.”

Abreu batted .284 with 38 doubles, 33 home runs, and a career-high 123 RBI over 159 games in 2019. He led the American League in RBI, joining Dick Allen as the only players in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

Since entering the league in 2014, Abreu leads all AL players in games played and ranks among the leaders in hits (2nd), extra-base hits (2nd, 411), total bases (3rd, 1,821), RBI (3rd), doubles (4th) and homers (4th). Abreu and Colorado’s Nolan Arenado are the only players in the major leagues to record 30-plus doubles in each of the last six seasons.