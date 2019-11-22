× FBI makes arrest in cold case murder of Gary 19-year-old

DAYTON, Ohio — The FBI arrested a 28-year-old Ohio man believed to be responsible for the murder of a 19-year-old Gary man in 2011.

Desmon Sonny McQuay, of Dayton, is accused of killing Julian Nava inside his Gary home during a robbery.

On March 18, 2011, officers discovered Nava dead in the 4200 block of West 22nd Avenue.

Police believe the robbery and subsequent murder was over electronic devices.

“Julian was murdered in his own home during what we believe to be a botched daytime burglary committed by someone he knew whose intent was to steal electronic devices,” said GRIT Task Force Officer Det. Sgt. Nicholas Wardrip.

After an investigation by the FBI’s Gang Response Investigative team, McQuay was taken into custody Thursday by Dayton police with the assistance of the FBI. He’s being held at the Montgomery County Jail awaiting extradition to Indiana.

McQuay was charged with one count of murder, one count of murder while committing or attempting to commit burglary, burglary, battery by means of a deadly weapon and theft.

The FBI said this is the seventh cold case that their Gang Response Investigative Team have filed charges in since 2018.

GRIT investigators ask anyone with information on a cold case to call 219-942-4899.