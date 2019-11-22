× Death investigation underway after man found dead near Metra tracks in Jefferson Park

CHICAGO — A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead near Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest train tracks in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Authorities were called after someone found the body of a man near the Kennedy Expressway and Metra tracks off Ainslie Street.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, police said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was unresponsive and had bruising on his body and swelling on his face.

He was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead.

A Metra spokeswoman said the man was found close to the tracks and that his injuries appeared to be “inconsistent with being struck by a train.”