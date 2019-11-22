Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Cool air for the weekend but then a bump in temps
-
A cold end to the week but temps rebound for weekend
-
Rain possible this weekend, drop in temps coming
-
Temps begin to warm as weekend nears
-
Big drop in temps arrives for the weekend
-
Chilly air lasts through the weekend and early next week
-
-
Rain expected this weekend, temps in 70s throughout week
-
Warm temps, humid for the weekend
-
Temps in 60s with partly cloudy skies
-
Temps begin to climb slowly
-
Rain, chilly temps on the way
-
-
Mild weather lasts the week but then a drop in temps
-
Colder weather moves in for the weekend
-
Another chilly day but then temps begin to warm