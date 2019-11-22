Cook County Commissioner Jeff Tobolski continues to be paid despite absences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — When the Cook County Board passed its $6 billion budget last week, one commissioner’s chair was notably empty.

Jeff Tobolski, who has been embattled in a federal investigation since September, is still cashing checks.

While he’s resigned committee posts claiming “health issues,” he still has not give up his office.

Tobolski hasn’t been to county board meeting since federal agents swept through the McCook village president’s office.

At $85,000 per year as a Cook County commissioner, two months of missed work translates to roughly $14,166 of compensation without representation.

County Board President Toni Preckwinkle has refused to demand Tobolski`s resignation.

“I’m not sure how this is going to play out,” she told the Chicago Tribune. “We needed to make some changes in leadership as a result of his continued absence.”

If you visit Tobolski’s web page, you’ll be redirected to a site selling erectile dysfunction cures.