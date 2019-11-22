‘Come fight me’: WWE superstar Seth Rollins challenges CM Punk on WGN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — While he’s in town, WWE superstar Seth Rollins stopped by WGN Friday with a message for Chicago’s CM Punk.

“I want him in the ring fighting me,” Rollins said. “If you’re going to come back after five years and run your mouth… back it up bud.”

The two have been going at it online after CM Punk’s surprise appearance on WWE Backstage last week.

“Come fight me you can still go, let’s do it brother,” Rollins said.

The captain of Team Raw is in town for a full weekend of wrestling at Allstate Arena. Limited tickets are still available for Smackdown, War Games, Survivor Series and Raw.