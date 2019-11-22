As retirement nears, South Side pastor celebrated for leadership, community impact

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — For nearly 20 years Pastor Charles Jenkins lead his South Side congregation in sermons and in life. As he prepares for a new chapter, he leaves behind a legacy of service and giving.

Every week, Jenkins can be found preaching the Sunday Service at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.

“ I always wanted to help people to serve people and get good things done and move the needle a little,” he said.

Jenkins’s personality and leadership style has steadily increased church membership.

But outside the church walls may be where Jenkins has made his greatest impact.

“I can preach to you to your heart and your mind but after that, if you can’t get your medicine, if you can’t afford to pay your bills, it’s faith without words,” he said.

From helping senior citizens get affordable prescriptions to assisting with bringing Uber rideshare to the city, Jenkins regularly finds himself working alongside politicians.

Jenkins has also used the pulpit to raise awareness for the need of organ donations.

He is also an award-winning gospel musician and he often features his music at Sunday Service.

Next month Jenkins will be retiring from his position with the church but he says his work is not done.

“I want to be a part of Chicago’s continued commitment to building people community and changing lives,” he said.

He hasn’t said what’s next for him but he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife and three children.

Pastor Charles Jenkins, he is one of Chicago’s Very Own.