× Alleged getaway driver in Des Plaines bank robbery facing federal charge

CHICAGO — The alleged getaway driver in the Des Plaines bank robbery Tuesday is facing a federal charge.

Maurice Murphy, 32, was arrested Tuesday after witnesses tackled him in Des Plaines as he was attempting to evade police on foot, according to court documents.

Murphy is accused of driving the getaway car for Christopher Willis, who was shot and killed Tuesday after a pursuit entered Chicago. The vehicle Murphy was allegedly driving before the robbery was not involved in the police pursuit into Chicago.

Willis shot a Chicago police officer in the head after he stole a Buick in Des Plaines following the robbery, police said. A 15-year-old was also shot in the crossfire on West Irving Park Road as he was working at a music store.

Murphy initially told police he did not know Willis, but when confronted with surveillance footage he told police, “you got me,” according to court documents.

The 46-year-old Chicago police officer was transported to Illinois Masonic in serious but stable condition.

Murphy has been charged with one felony county of bank robbery. His next court appearance is Monday.