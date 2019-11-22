× 16-year-old boy in serious condition after shooting near Morgan Park school

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy is in serious condition after a shooting Friday afternoon in Morgan Park.

Just after 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 11000 block of South Throop Street, near Excel Academy of Roseland, on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was walking northbound on the sidewalk when a dark-colored sedan approached and an unknown male exited the rear of the vehicle wearing a skull cap. The male fired shots at the boy, then returned to the vehicle and fled.

The boy was shot in the arm and abdomen. He was transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

There are no suspects in custody. Area South Detectives continue to investigate.