White Sox sign catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year $73 million contract

CHICAGO – One of the biggest questions that many had for the White Sox once the 2019 season came to an end was whether the team was ready to go out and spend money in free agency to make a run at the playoffs in 2020.

On Thursday, the team gave one of their first answers to that question.

In an early major move in free agency, the White Sox signed All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year, $73 million contract. He’ll receive $18.25 million from 2020-2023.

