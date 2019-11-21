WGN-TV BECOMES “CHICAGO’S MERRY OWN” FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH NEW SPECIALS AND OLD FAVORITES!

CHICAGO, November 21, 2019 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will be celebrating the 2019 holiday season as “Chicago’s Merry Own” with special programing, events and promotions. It all starts with live coverage of the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade on November 28. New presentations of WGN’s Family Classics kick off with “Holiday Inn” starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire on December 13, and a New Year’s Eve double-feature of the Marx Brothers “Monkey Business” and “Animal Crackers.” Also, on New Year’s Eve, WGN will provide live coverage of the fireworks presentation along the Chicago River on Chicago’s Very Own New Year’s Eve Blast.

Other holiday events include the 17th annual WGN Morning News Toy Drive on December 13 from 5-10am. All toys will go to children served by the Chicago Park District. Viewers will also enjoy a week-long Chicago’s Merry Own Giveaway starting December 16 on WGN Morning News. Viewers watching during the 9am hour can win prizes such as tickets to Blue Man Group, dinner at Lettuce Entertain You restaurants, a fabulous Rosemont package, a trip for two from Apple Vacations, and more!

Here’s a complete list of upcoming holiday specials that will air on WGN-TV (all times CT):

Thursday, November 28

8-11a Chicago Thanksgiving Parade (Live) (HD)

Chicago’s 86th annual holiday parade kicks off the 2019 holiday season on historic State Street with giant balloons, spirited marching bands, high-stepping equestrians, fabulous floats, performance groups and celebrities. Dan Ponce and Lauren Jiggetts host coverage. (Broadcast also streamed live at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV Live app.)

11a-1p Bozo, Gar & Ray: WGN TV Classics (2005)

A look back at three of WGN’s most beloved television series: “Bozo’s Circus,” “Garfield Goose and Friends” and “Ray Rayner and His Friends.” 1950s holiday favorites “Hardrock, Coco and Joe,” “Suzy Snowflake” and “Frosty the Snowman” are also featured. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also streamed live at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV Live app.)

1-6p Friendsgiving (HD)

Back-to-back airings of all 10 classic “Friends” Thanksgiving episodes: “The One Where Underdog Gets Away” (1994), “The One with the List” (1995), “The One with the Football” (1996), “The One with Chandler in a Box” (1997), “The One with All the Thanksgivings” (1998), “The One Where Ross Got High” (1999), “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs” (2000), “The One with the Rumor” (2001), “The One with Rachel’s Other Sister” (2002) and “The One with the Late Thanksgiving” (2003).

7-8p The Branson Christmas Music Show Special (2019) (HD)

An Ozark Mountain Christmas celebration hosted by The Texas Tenors and featuring musical performances from the stages of the theatres that have made Branson famous.

Saturday, November 30

2-3p The Branson Christmas Music Show Special (2019) (HD)

An Ozark Mountain Christmas celebration hosted by The Texas Tenors and featuring musical performances from the stages of the theatres that have made Branson famous.

Friday, December 6

7-9p Bozo’s Circus: The 1960s (2019)

Digitally-remastered segments of WGN’s legendary “Bozo’s Circus,” featuring original cast members Bob Bell, Ray Rayner, Don Sandburg and Ned Locke. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also streamed live at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV Live app.)

Saturday, December 7

2-3p Stellar Tribute to the Holidays (2019) (HD)

Musical performances and holiday memories from gospel music artists including Le’Andria Johnson, Marvin Sapp, CeCe Winans and Patti LaBelle.

Friday, December 13

7-9p Family Classics: Holiday Inn (2019) (HD)

Dean Richards hosts a special presentation of “Family Classics,” featuring the 1942 motion picture “Holiday Inn” starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, with Marjorie Reynolds, Virginia Dale, Walter Abel and Louise Beavers.

Saturday, December 14

2-3p Nashville Holiday Music Special (2019) (HD)

Musical performances recorded at the Nashville Christmas Parade.

Sunday, December 15

2-4p Bozo’s Circus: The 1960s (2019)

Digitally-remastered segments of WGN’s legendary “Bozo’s Circus,” featuring original cast members Bob Bell, Ray Rayner, Don Sandburg and Ned Locke. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also streamed live at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV Live app.)

Friday, December 20

7-9p Bozo, Gar & Ray: WGN TV Classics (2005)

A look back at three of WGN’s most beloved television series: “Bozo’s Circus,” “Garfield Goose and Friends” and “Ray Rayner and His Friends.” 1950s holiday favorites “Hardrock, Coco and Joe,” “Suzy Snowflake” and “Frosty the Snowman” are also featured. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also streamed live at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV Live app.)

Saturday, December 21

6-9p Saturday Night with Friends: The Ones for the Holidays (HD)

Back-to-back airings of six classic “Friends” holiday episodes: “The One with Phoebe’s Dad” (1995), “The One Where Rachel Quits” (1996), “The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie” (1997), “The One with the Inappropriate Sister” (1998), “The One with the Holiday Armadillo” (2000) and “The One with Christmas In Tulsa” (2002).

Sunday, December 22

3-5p Family Classics: Holiday Inn (2019) (HD)

Dean Richards hosts a special presentation of “Family Classics,” featuring the 1942 motion picture “Holiday Inn” starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, with Marjorie Reynolds, Virginia Dale, Walter Abel and Louise Beavers.

Tuesday, December 24

10p-12a Bozo, Gar & Ray: WGN TV Classics (2005)

A look back at three of WGN’s most beloved television series: “Bozo’s Circus,” “Garfield Goose and Friends” and “Ray Rayner and His Friends.” 1950s holiday favorites “Hardrock, Coco and Joe,” “Suzy Snowflake” and “Frosty the Snowman” are also featured. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also streamed live at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV Live app.)

Wednesday, December 25

12-1:30a Christmas Midnight Mass (Live) (HD)

Roman Catholic Christmas Mass from Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago with Cardinal Blase Cupich. (Broadcast also streamed live at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV Live app.)

1:30-6a The Yule Log

A burning Yule Log hearth with holiday music. (Broadcast also streamed live at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV Live app.)

9a-5p Antenna TV Christmas Through the Years

Christmas episodes from the classic TV series “Father Knows Best,” “The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show,” “Dennis the Menace,” “Hazel,” “McHale’s Navy,” “The Joey Bishop Show,” “Bewitched,” “The Partridge Family” and “Maude.”

Tuesday, December 31

10-11:30p Family Classics: Monkey Business (2019) (HD)

Dean Richards hosts a special presentation of “Family Classics,” featuring the 1931 motion picture “Monkey Business” starring Groucho, Harpo, Chico and Zeppo Marx, with Rockcliffe Fellowes, Harry Woods, Thelma Todd, Ruth Hall and Tom Kennedy.

11:30p-12:15a Chicago’s Very Own New Year’s Eve Blast (Live) (HD)

Coverage of Chicago’s countdown to 2020 and fireworks presentation along the Chicago River. Dean Richards, Ana Belaval and Sarah Jindra host.

Wednesday, January 1

12:15-2:15a Family Classics: Animal Crackers (2019) (HD)

Dean Richards hosts a special presentation of “Family Classics,” featuring the 1930 motion picture “Animal Crackers” starring Groucho, Harpo, Chico and Zeppo Marx, with Lillian Roth and Margaret Dumont.

Friday, January 3

7-9p Family Classics: Animal Crackers (2019) (HD)

Dean Richards hosts a special presentation of “Family Classics,” featuring the 1930 motion picture “Animal Crackers” starring Groucho, Harpo, Chico and Zeppo Marx, with Lillian Roth and Margaret Dumont.

Sunday, January 5

3-4:30p Family Classics: Monkey Business (2019) (HD)

Dean Richards hosts a special presentation of “Family Classics,” featuring the 1931 motion picture “Monkey Business” starring Groucho, Harpo, Chico and Zeppo Marx, with Rockcliffe Fellowes, Harry Woods, Thelma Todd, Ruth Hall and Tom Kennedy.

