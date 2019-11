× Unauthorized SUV stopped at White House, 1 in custody

WASHINGTON — An unauthorized SUV attempted to gain entry to the White House early Thursday morning.

The U.S. Secret Service said a black Mercedes Benz tried following another car that lawfully entered the checkpoint.

An Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit and the Secret Service responded and took the driver into custody.

The Secret Service closed the roads surrounding the White House.

An unauthorized vehicle attempted to gain entry to the White House complex by following another vehicle that was lawfully entering at an external complex checkpoint. The vehicle was stopped and the individual was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service U.D. Officers. pic.twitter.com/ex406WNK87 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 21, 2019