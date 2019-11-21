Semi crash closes multiple lanes on NB I-294 near Cermak

Posted 6:12 AM, November 21, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:13AM, November 21, 2019

A crash involving two semi trucks is causing major delays on Interstate 294.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. Thursday on northbound 1-294 near Cermak.

Illinois State Police said two people were transported to hospitals with minor injuries.

As of 6 a.m., the crash was blocking three lanes, extending delays back to I-55. Avoid the area if possible and seek an alternate route for your morning commute.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

