Man dead, suspect in custody after West Side shooting and police chase

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man is dead, another grazed by a bullet, and a suspect is in custody following a shooting and police chase on the West Side.
It began Wednesday evening in Lawndale when police said a gunman in a white SUV opened fire on the victims as they sat on a porch near 19th and Trumbull.
The driver of the SUV took off, leading police on a chase to Oak Park.
Officers arrested the suspect after he got out of the SUV and tried to run away.
So far, no charges are filed.
41.861669 -87.711915