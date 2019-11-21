Man dead, suspect in custody after West Side shooting and police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man is dead, another grazed by a bullet, and a suspect is in custody following a shooting and police chase on the West Side.

It began Wednesday evening in Lawndale when police said a gunman in a white SUV opened fire on the victims as they sat on a porch near 19th and Trumbull.

The driver of the SUV took off, leading police on a chase to Oak Park.

Officers arrested the suspect after he got out of the SUV and tried to run away.

So far, no charges are filed.