Man dead, suspect in custody after West Side shooting and police chase

Posted 9:49 AM, November 21, 2019, by
Data pix.

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man is dead, another grazed by a bullet, and a suspect is in custody following a shooting and police chase on the West Side.

It began Wednesday evening in Lawndale when police said a gunman in a white SUV opened fire on the victims as they sat on a porch near 19th and Trumbull.

The driver of the SUV took off, leading police on a chase to Oak Park.

Officers arrested the suspect after he got out of the SUV and tried to run away.

So far, no charges are filed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.