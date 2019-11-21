FeedonThis: The White Sox make their first free agent move in a hurry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For those who were wondering how aggressive the White Sox would be in free agency got their answer on Thursday morning.

Before the Thanksgiving holiday, the team has already landed a major free agent.

All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal signed a four-year, $73 million deal with the team and he could be the first of a few signings for the team as they hope to compete for a playoff berth in 2020.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman talked about the acquisition on Sports Feed Thursday night, and their discussion is part of #FeedonThis from the show, which you can see in the video above.

The Chicago Fire had a new logo and a slight change to their name

The Windy City's MLS team is now known as Chicago Fire FC as they rebrand ahead of their move to Soldier Field.

Josh and Jarrett showed off the new logo in the first block of the show, and you can see it in the video above.

It was prediction time on Sports Feed like every Thursday in the fall.

Jarrett and Josh gave their pick for the Bears-Giants game in the video above.

The guys also selected four winners from local and national games in the video above.